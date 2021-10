Sleclean

Magnetic Spice Rack Organizer For Refrigerator, Pack Of 2

$39.99 $32.89

Buy Now Review It

【Multi-purpose】Two sets of combination with double-layer design is flexible and convenient. Place all your spice jars or supplements orderly in this magnetic organizer for refrigerator. This magnetic spice rack is helpful for spice storage and home organization which could save a lot of space instead of messing up your kitchen or bathroom