Uncommon Goods

Magnetic Led Bbq Lights

$49.00

Buy Now Review It

At Uncommon Goods

Bright Lights, Better Barbecue Outdoor chefs from the backyard to the backwoods agree: The thrill of the grill comes from the process. Adding these advanced LED lights to your barbecue illuminates the entire cooking surface for better grilling, day or night. Powerful magnetics mount each light securely to any metal surface, while flexible goosenecks let you focus super-bright beams on what's sizzling. Lenses adjust from spotlight to wide coverage and offer three brightness levels. The durable aluminum bodies are heat- and dent-resistant. Toss the set in their included storage case and take them along for camping, tailgating, and even quick repairs or projects that require extra light. Made in China.