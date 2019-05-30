Magisculpt
Magisculpt Bodysculpting Shaping Bikini Bottoms
£16.00
At Simply Be
These high-waist bikini bottoms feature firm control technology to smooth and shape your curves. With ruched detailing to the front for a retro finish. Shop the matching Magisculpt shaping bikini tops for the ultimate smoothing look. Machine washable. 82% Polyamide, 18% Elastane. Lining: Polyester.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Figleaves London
Palawan Tropical Underwired Twist Bandeau Bikini Top
£40.00
fromFigleaves London