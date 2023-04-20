Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Heels
Schutz
Magdalena Casual Wedge
$158.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Revolve
Need a few alternatives?
Veronica Beard
Elissa Wedge Sneaker
BUY
$158.00
$395.00
Veronica Beard
Staud
Off-white Billie Wedge Heeled Sandals
BUY
$270.00
SSENSE
Ancient Greek Sandals
Eleftheria Bridal Mid Wedge
BUY
$440.00
Ancient Greek Sandals
Michael Kors
Kendrick Espadrille Wedge Sandal
BUY
$86.98
$155.00
Nordstrom
More from Schutz
Schutz
Deonne Wedges
BUY
$128.00
Shopbop
Schutz
Ariella Heel
BUY
$118.00
Revolve
Schutz
Arissa Flats
BUY
$98.00
Free People
Schutz
Shalla Heel
BUY
$118.00
Revolve
More from Heels
Schutz
Magdalena Casual Wedge
BUY
$158.00
Revolve
Reformation
Maize Platform Sandal
BUY
$278.00
Reformation
Chinese Laundry
Avianna Heels
BUY
$63.65
$69.95
Zappos
Silent D
Tailah Mary Jane Heels
BUY
$99.95
$140.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted