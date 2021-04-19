Maeve

Maeve Puff-sleeved Mini Dress

Style No. 4130348690115; Color Code: 066 Welcome the season in style with this oh-so-charming mini dress. From sweetly puffed sleeves to a twirl-worthy silhouette, its ladylike details allow it to stand out among the rest. About Maeve The name "Maeve" references a purple flower, a Greek goddess, and a famously beautiful Irish warrior queen. In light of these inspirations, it's no surprise that their collection is structured yet delicate, a representation of beauty and strength at once. Each Maeve design is refined, flattering, and - best of all - exclusively ours. Cotton Square neck Puffed sleeves Back tie Side slant pockets Mini silhouette Pullover styling Machine wash Imported Dimensions Standard falls 34" from shoulder; hem hits above the knee Petite falls 32.25" from shoulder; hem hits above the knee Plus falls 36" from shoulder; hem hits above the knee Model Notes Model is 5'10"