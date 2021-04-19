Maeve

Maeve Flounced Mini Dress

$148.00

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4130084320072; Color Code: 059 Eye-catching and sweet, this flouncy tunic is as twirl-worthy as they come - just add sandals or your favorite flats. About Maeve The name "Maeve" references a purple flower, a Greek goddess, and a famously beautiful Irish warrior queen. In light of these inspirations, it's no surprise that their collection is structured yet delicate, a representation of beauty and strength at once. Each Maeve design is refined, flattering, and - best of all - exclusively ours. Cotton, elastane; viscose lining Ruffled trim Side slant pockets Tunic silhouette Flounced hem Button front Hand wash Imported Dimensions Standard falls 35.5" from shoulder; hem hits above the knee Petite falls 33.75" from shoulder; hem hits above the knee Plus falls 38" from shoulder; hem hits above the knee Model Notes Model is 5'10"