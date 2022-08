AllSaints

Mae Solanio Maxi Dress

$249.00

Buy Now Review It

At AllSaints

Ditsy florals on a bright base. The Mae Dress has a refreshed feel. The maxi slip is cut to a slim shape with double straps - they feed through the bust for an easy, adjustable fit. Pullover V-neck Maxi-length Floral print Double straps that feed through the bust channel Recycled fabrics