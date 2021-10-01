Toast

Madur Chequerboard Placemat

£16.00

Buy Now Review It

At Toast

Hand woven and hand dyed madur grass placemat, made by artisans in North East India in collaboration with a fair trade cooperative in Kolkata. Hazy checks. Rectangular form, that can be easily rolled up. Textural with knotted edges. Details Made in India by small groups of men and women who work in collaboration with a fair trade organisation that supports them in business and marketing. Being hand made, no two are the same. W 43cm x H 30cm.