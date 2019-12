Ei8htdreams

Madison Frill Sleeve Denim Jumpsuit

£245.84

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Fabric: Stretch denim Contrast stitching Frill sleeves Cropped profile Button at bodice Hidden zip at fly 5-pocket styling Flap breast pockets Shell: 92% cotton/6% elastomultiester/2% elastane Wash cold Made in the USA Style #EDREA30019