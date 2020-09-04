Hank x Camp Isidro

Hank x Camp Isidro Madison Cable Crew Sweater is our exclusive collaboration using luxurious cashmere, hand dyed by local artist, Camp Isidro. Made in Sag Harbor, NY using organic indigo dye, this sweater features a classic braided-cable design in a lightweight knit, perfect for year round use. Each piece is unique 100% Cashmere Made in Sag Harbor, NY Hank is our exclusive capsule collection of effortlessly luxurious cashmere made for the modern men’s wardrobe.