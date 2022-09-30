Madewell x Rentrayage

Madewell X Rentrayage Upcycled Patchwork Utility Pants

$185.00

We teamed up with Rentrayage on an exclusive (and very limited-edition) collection upcycled from unsold Madewell clothing and fabric remnants. Sustainably crafted in the USA, these utility pants have a relaxed fit and floral patches. 11 1/2" high rise, 17" leg opening, 30 1/2" inseam. Cotton. Dry clean. Made in the USA of imported materials. Madewell.com only. NJ084