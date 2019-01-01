Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Madewell
Washed Leather Motorcycle Jacket
$498.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Madewell
Featured in 1 story
4 Ways To Wear Fall's Rebel Look
by
Alison Ives
Need a few alternatives?
Three Dots
Sequin Bomber Jacket
$176.00
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
The Frankie Shop
Mint Double Breasted Blazer
$259.00
from
The Frankie Shop
BUY
Ganni
Cropped Denim Jacket
$540.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Current/Elliott
The Chamry Quilted Denim Jacket
$288.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
More from Madewell
Madewell
Whipstitch Belt Bag
$78.00
$46.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Madewell
Whipstitch Belt Bag
$78.00
$46.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Madewell
The Dadjean In Tile White
$105.00
$49.99
from
Madewell
BUY
Madewell
Eyelet Bow-back Midi Dress
$148.00
from
Madewell
BUY
More from Outerwear
Chouyatou
Lightweight Mid-length Quilted Puffer
$34.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Patagonia
Bivy Vest
$159.00
$124.97
from
Backcountry
BUY
BDG
Hooded Surplus Jacket
$129.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Loup Charmant
Saint Denis Single-breasted Linen Blazer
£320.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
These Are The Shoes R29 Readers Trek Through TSA In
As far as strong personal preferences go, shoes and travel take the opinion cake. Our feet carry us through life, so it's only natural that we hold their
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
This Is What Refinery29 Readers Wear When They Fly
We asked and you answered: after a month of polling, we've finally digested all 180+ travel ensemble submissions from enthusiastic (and wanderlusty)
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted