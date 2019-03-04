Search
Products fromShopHandbagsTop Handle
Staud

Madeline Mini Croc-effect Leather Shoulder Bag

$325.00
At Net-A-Porter
Cream croc-effect leather (Cow) Snap-fastening front flap Comes with dust bag Weighs approximately 1.1lbs/ 0.5kg Imported
Featured in 1 story
23 Wardrobe Essentials That You Need For Spring
by Eliza Huber