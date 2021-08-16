New Balance

Made In Us 990v5

$184.95

View the size chart The perfect combination of stability and cushioning fuse together in the newest form of the New Balance® 990v5 running-inspired lifestyle shoes. The timeless silhouette and unbeatable reputation will take your farther than ever before. Predecessor: M990V4. Support Type: Neutral. Cushioning: High energizing cushioning. Surface: Road. Differential: 12 mm. Updated upper features breathable mesh and pigskin-leather materials. Lace-up closure. Plush tongue and dual-density foam collar. Breathable fabric lining offers a great in-shoe feel. Removable foam insole. ENCAP® PU ring with EVA core wraps the lateral mid-foot through the heel, and around the medial mid-foot for enhanced stability. Ortholite® premium footbed provides cushioning and arch support. Blown rubber outsole. Made in the U.S.A. from imported materials. Product measurements were taken using size 7, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Measurements: Weight: 11 oz View Zappos.com Glossary of Terms Find something wrong in this description? Help us fix it!