Christian Louboutin

Madame Est Nue

$50.00

Buy Now Review It

At Christian Louboutin

Glass faceted bottle features a tall slender cap inspired by calligraphy, turning the application into a luxurious experience, inviting women to take their time. Custom-designed, patented triangular brush picks up the right amount of formula, without air bubbles and delivers flawless, chip-resistant coverage. Highly pigmented, super glossy formula achieves in just two coats the effect of 20 layers of traditional lacquer. Enclosed in a nude soft touch presentation box with a rose gold reveal.