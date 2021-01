PoppyAndBloomStore

Macrame Woven Rope Plant Hangers

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Minimal macrame woven rope hangers for indoor and outdoor potted plants. Hand-made with 100% cotton. Length: 90 - 100cm // 35 - 39 inches Fits pots that are approximately: 15 - 30cm / 6 - 12 inches wide