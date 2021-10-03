United States
Ceremonia
Macramé Wall Hanging “lola” – Cream
$88.00$65.00
At Ceremonia
this imaginative combination of beaded chains and intricately-knotted tassels makes for a stunning wall hanging--the perfect boho statement piece for any room in your home. over 100 hand-carved wooden beads are strung together with 18 beautiful handmade yarn tassels to make this bohemian beauty. the cream color has a whimsical, soft vibe, while the black is bold and striking. hang it above your bed, in an entryway, hallway, home office or nursery.
More from Décor
promoted
Threshold
16.5" X 10" Artificial Goldenrod Plant Arrangement In Ceramic Pot Yellow - Th...
$25.00Target