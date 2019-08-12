Insker

Macrame Hammock Swing Chair

$46.67

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Material: Cotton rope, Iron hoop. Maximum user weight: 120kg (260 pounds). Small Circuit diameter: 60cm/23.6". Big Circuit diameter: 80cm/31.5" Height: 120cm/47.2". Small Circuit diameter: 23.6"/ Big Circuit diameter: 31.5" / Height: 47.2". Features and Benefits:. ● HAMMOCK CHAIR MACRAME SWING — Relax and unwind with a macrame hammock swing chair. ● COMFORTABLE RELAXING — The macrame swing net chair can be used as a light cradle and swing reading chair or relaxing meditation chair, Makes , rest under the sunset, relax poolside, or lounge on the deck — Nestle into cozy "" while reading — Listen to the sound of rain, crickets, bird chirping, or quiet night of stargazing, etc. ● FOR INDOOR/OUTDOOR —Great addition to home, bedroom, sunroom, kid’s room, living room, and more. Adds charm to garden, yard, patio, deck and garden — Versatile enough to function as hammock chair, room display, or one of a kind piece of art. ● PORTABLE EASY — Portable hammock relocates almost anywhere.Sets-up in minutes.Lightweight and easy to store and carry.Easy to use from ceiling, tree, or any sturdy overhang that can support your weight. ● STURDY STYLISH DESIGN — Handmade bohemian chic hammock style swing brings style and unique touch to any home.The rope and swing design features macrame net chair pattern with fringe tassels.Made of 100% handmade cotton. Hand wash. Protect from outdoor elements.260 pound weight capacity. Notice:. 1. Please allow 1-3cm error due to manual measurement. Pls make sure you do not mind before you bid. 2. The color may have different as the difference display, Pls understand. .