Dr Martens

Mackaye Hardware Sandal

$259.99 $179.99

The Mackaye Hardware sandals are made in Dr. Martens DIY style with metal fittings and rings. Strong and smooth Buttero leather is used as material. Model fastens with horseshoe-shaped buckles. The highlight of the model are metal rivets in the place of the visible stitching. The outsole is made of durable PVC with grooved edges and a grippy tread. The finishing touch is a loop on the heel counter.