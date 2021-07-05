United States
Dr Martens
Mackaye Hardware Sandal
$259.99$179.99
At DR MARTENS
The Mackaye Hardware sandals are made in Dr. Martens DIY style with metal fittings and rings. Strong and smooth Buttero leather is used as material. Model fastens with horseshoe-shaped buckles. The highlight of the model are metal rivets in the place of the visible stitching. The outsole is made of durable PVC with grooved edges and a grippy tread. The finishing touch is a loop on the heel counter.