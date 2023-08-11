Erin Fetherston

Macey V-neck Maxi Dress

$170.00

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4130916210207; Color Code: 066 Add feminine charm to your wardrobe with this exclusive collection from Erin Fetherston, designed just for Anthropologie. Characterized by feminine touches, a rich palette, and an ethereal aesthetic, this new collection offers timeless pieces you’re sure to cherish for years to come. Exclusively for Anthropologie Cotton, viscose; modal lining Drawstring styling Button front Machine wash Imported Dimensions Falls 52.5" from shoulder Erin Fetherston Based in Los Angeles, Erin Fetherston is a fashion designer turned interior designer who believes good design should work hand-in-hand with lifestyle. Her interiors, while modern, exude warmth and reflect a connection to nature, cultivating bright and airy spaces with family-friendly know-how.