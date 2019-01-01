What it is: A lip color that dazzles with light and shine to bring an exciting dimensional pop to your lips.What it does: M·A·C joins the design duo The Blonds—Phillipe and David Blond—with products to make you feel glamorous each and every single day. Dazzleglass features large particle pearls that reflect and refract light to mimic the brilliance of quartz and opal crystals. It provides exceptional shine with a crystalline iridescence, gliding on with a nonsticky, nontacky, lightweight and moisturizing texture. It features a signature vanilla aroma and special packaging with a jewel-encrusted silver square design.How to use: Using the applicator, apply directly to your lips alone or layer over other lip colors for megawatt shine and a touch of color."/