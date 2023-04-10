Godox

M1 Rgb Mini Creative Light

$129.00

👍【RGB Full Color, CRI97, TLCT97】Godox M1 Easily adjust the hue(H:0-360°),color saturation(S:0-100) and brightness (0-100%) to create any color your want.Features high color rendering with a CRI of 97 and a TLCI of 97, guaranteeing the natural and pristine color 👍【Lightness Adjustable&Multiple Scenario Mode 】Godox M1 enables you to adjust the color temperatre from 2500k to 8500k in CCT mode,and in its Fx light effect mode to select from 15 Fx Special effects with 40 presets 👍【Built-in High Performance Lithium Battery】Godox M1 features a built-in lithium rechargeable battery and USB Type-C charging port, Built-in Lithium battery with 2410mAh,USB Type-C Charging(5V/2A),Run about 2.5 hours at full power 👍【Full Metal Body & 360 Degree Support System】High strength aviation aluminum light body, excellent heat dissipation and good durability, which assures it is built to last for years in conditions of all kinds; Its articulating bracket design allows you to mount in 1/4 thread in different angles, mount in camera rigs or camera shoes mount 👍【Easy to use,tiny&lightweight 】Godox M1 weights only 240g with a dimension of 145*70*15mm, which is very handy light, an cold shoe to reach more compatibility. All the modes and functions of M1 are Conducted via the dial and key button on the side,Long press the FN dial and rotate the dial to adjust the parameters