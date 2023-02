Mansur Gavriel

M Frame Baguette

$545.00 $327.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mansur Gavriel

LIMITED TIME! 40% OFF WITH CODE LOVE40. ALL SALES ARE FINAL SALE. A modern, double-zip closure is the signature of our M Frame Baguette. The simple strap balances comfortably on your shoulder or arm while the structured frame remains in shape when filled with all your essentials. .