ENVELOPE 1976

Lyon Double-breasted Satin-trimmed Wool-crepe Blazer

$836.89

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Envelope1976 designs its clothing using renewable, natural materials - this cream 'Lyon' blazer is made from high-quality Italian wool-crepe. Tailored for a loose fit, it has lustrous satin peak lapels and gently padded shoulders for structure. Wear yours with a tonal skirt or pants to create a head-to-toe neutral look. Wear it with: The Row Skirt, Bottega Veneta Clutch, Bottega Veneta Sandals, Bottega Veneta Ring, Anne Manns Cuff. This product was created using Considered Materials and Processes. Find out more about NET SUSTAIN here.