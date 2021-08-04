Mango

Lyocell Palazzo Jeans

$99.00 $49.99

Buy Now Review It

At Mango

Description Lyocell fabric. Palazzo design. Long design. High waist. Darts on the front. Loops. Two patch pockets on the back. Two side pockets. Zip and one button fastening. The garments labelled as Committed are products that have been produced using sustainable fibers or processes, reducing their environmental impact. Mango's goal is to support the implementation of practices more committed to the environment, and therefore increase the number of sustainable garments in the collection. Plus Size Jeans Wideleg Material and washing instructions Composition: 100% tencel ™/lyocell