Veronika Maine

Lyocell Linen Flared Pant

$249.00 $124.50

Buy Now Review It

At Veronika Maine

Made from our luxurious lyocell linen blend fabric, these new season flared pants are the perfect outfit builder for any wardrobe. This versatile styling option features a subtle flared leg silhouette, topstitched seam detailing, fly front and side pockets. Style yours with your favourite new season printed top for an elevated trans-seasonal look for any upcoming occasion. Product & Fit Details Luxurious lyocell linen blend fabric Flared leg silhouette Topstitching details Side pockets Fly front Model wears a VM size 8 and is 177 cm tall Made in Vietnam