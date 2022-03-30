United States
Veronika Maine
Lyocell Linen Flared Pant
$249.00$124.50
At Veronika Maine
Made from our luxurious lyocell linen blend fabric, these new season flared pants are the perfect outfit builder for any wardrobe. This versatile styling option features a subtle flared leg silhouette, topstitched seam detailing, fly front and side pockets. Style yours with your favourite new season printed top for an elevated trans-seasonal look for any upcoming occasion. Product & Fit Details Luxurious lyocell linen blend fabric Flared leg silhouette Topstitching details Side pockets Fly front Model wears a VM size 8 and is 177 cm tall Made in Vietnam