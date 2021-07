H&M

Lyocell-blend Shirt Dress

$29.99

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

Relaxed-fit, calf-length dress in an airy, woven lyocell blend. Low-cut V-neck and pleat at front. Gently dropped shoulders, long sleeves with covered buttons at cuffs, and rounded hem, slightly longer at back. Unlined. Viscose 50%, Lyocell 50%