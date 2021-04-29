H&M

Lyocell-blend Blazer

$49.99

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

Conscious New Arrival Relaxed-fit, single-breasted blazer in woven fabric made from a Tencel™ lyocell and recycled polyamide blend. Shoulder pads, one-button fastening at front, and welt front pockets with flap. Partly lined. Size The model is 177cm/5'10" and wears a size M Composition Shell: Lyocell 80%, Polyamide 20% Lining: Cotton 100% More sustainable materials Tencel™ lyocell 80% Recycled polyamide 20% Art. No. 0970850001 True to Size Based on Runs Small True to Size Runs Large