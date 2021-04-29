United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
promoted
H&M
Lyocell-blend Bermuda Shorts
$29.99
At H&M
Conscious New Arrival Knee-length shorts in woven fabric made from a Tencel™ lyocell and organic linen blend. High waist, ruffle-trimmed waistband with smocked elastic, and side-seam pockets. Straight, wide legs with creases and short slits at sides. Size The model is 177cm/5'10" and wears a size S Composition Pocket lining: Cotton 100% Shell: Lyocell 78%, Linen 22% More sustainable materials Tencel™ lyocell 78% Organic linen 22% Art. No. 0970847001 True to Size Based on Runs Small True to Size Runs Large