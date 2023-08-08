G-Star

Lynton Shorts

Features These Lynton shorts offer a boyfriend fit in a thigh length. Choose to wear it high up or as a mid waist with a slightly dropped crotch. A fine lace adds detail. Pockets are caught in the side seam, offering a hidden snap closure. The coin pocket is placed hidden inside the waistband. Patch pockets at the backside complete it. Boyfriend Fit High waist Relaxed around the hips, straight through the thigh Waist pockets caught in the seam- hidden snap closure Thin shoelace drawstring- coated Zip fly Cow leather label at the back pocket