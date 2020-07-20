United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
The White Company
Luxury Egyptian Cotton Towels
£22.00
At The White Company
Envelop yourself in super-soft comfort with this classic bestseller. Our Luxury Egyptian Cotton Towels are made from 700GSM twisted Egyptian-cotton Terry, which feels super-soft and generously plush to touch. Detailed with a simple single border, these towels suit every bathroom, meaning you can love the simple pleasure of comfort and quality for years.