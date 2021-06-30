HouseMargo

Luxury Diy Jewelry Making Kit Gold Charms For Chokers, Bracelets, Charm Necklaces, Beaded Necklaces. Great For Adults Or Teens Gift Idea

$66.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

This amazing DIY jewelry kit contains all the charms and beads you need to create your very own beautiful pieces of jewelry. This kit makes a great gift for bridesmaids, bachelorette parties, birthdays, Christmas, and more! The kit contains a huge selection of freshwater pearls, genuine gemstones, glass and shell beads, along with dainty gold chains, clasps, crimp beads, and bead wire for stringing. The value in this kit is unmatched. You can make up to 5 finished pieces (Depending on the lengths and materials that you choose) worth over $250 retail. And the best part is- they will be completely unique and handmade by you! Making jewelry is easier than you think. You'll have access to a getting started guide with links to video tutorials, as well as photo tutorials. WHAT IS INCLUDED IN THIS KIT? 2 Gold Chains Gold Beading Wire A variety of trendy charms and pendants. Genuine semi-precious AAA quality gemstone, and glass beads and briolettes Gensuine AAA quality freshwater pearls, including at least 1 large pearl or coin pearl Wire for wire wrapping Gold Lobster Clasps Jump rings, crimp beads, head pins, eye pins WHAT IS NOT INCLUDED? Jewelry Pliers and Wire Cutters (Don't worry, you can find these at any craft store, or on Amazon, and I provide links in the getting started guide) CAN MORE THAN 1 PERSON USE THIS KIT? You can make up to 5 pieces of jewelry with this kit, so it would be possible for 2 people to use one. However, we suggest 1 kit per person in order to get the most out of the experience! These kits are a GREAT activity for bachelorette parties! WHO IS THIS KIT APPROPRIATE FOR? Anyone 14 and older! Makes a great gift for fashionable teens. WHAT ARE THE MATERIALS? All materials are high quality gemstones, genuine freshwater pearls, fine gold plated chains, charms, jump rings and findings. LINK TO GETTING STARTED GUIDE: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1N5PoEZRujeoLlKQh9d3CkfUGceAKa-BMJIvnqJRosIs/edit?usp=sharing If you have any questions or concerns, please message me!