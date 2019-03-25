Royal Craft Wood

Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray

$59.99 $42.97

Indulge Yourself To The Most Relaxing Bathtub Experience And Enjoy A Luxurious Home Spa Treatment. Natural Bamboo Water Resistant Bathtub Caddy Tray Organizer for Bath Stuff and Electronics Accessories. Features: .Adjustable reading stand with rear cover to protect small tablets. Candle stand for aromatherapy . Slot for Drink Glass. 2 Side Detachable Trays for Bath Stuff. Slot for iPad Mini or Cell Phone .FREE Soap Holder Arms Slide Out from 29 ½ inches when closed, up to 43 inches extended. It is adjustable and suitable for most types of bathtubs.Easy Reading and Viewing - Our stainless steel reading rack can be adjustable in 3 position for ideal viewing angle of your book, magazine, e reader or tablet.Bath Friendly: Designed to be resistant to water and comfortable to use in the bathtub.Best way to Serve: surprise your spouse by servicing everything at a time.Organizational and Functional: Plenty of compartments, slots, and trays for different stuff to use.Highest Quality Eco Friendly Organic Bamboo that will last.The Perfect Gift! It can be the most appreciated gift for every new house owner or new family as Wedding gift!Customer Support: Our Customer Service works 24/7, ready to help with any issue.Treat yourself with Luxury Lifestyle. Get yours Today!100% Risk Free Money Back Guarantee