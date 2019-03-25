Bambüsi

Luxury Bamboo Bathtub Caddy Tray

$39.99

Buy Now Review It

Bambüsi bathtub caddy makes you stay longer unwinding and relaxing in the bath, you can soak in hot water and be worry-free about your phone or iPad dropping into the water to unwind during the weekend or after a long day at work . ADJUSTABLE TO FIT ANY BATHTUB - Whether you own a large clawfoot tub, Roman tub, alcove bathtub or free-standing tub, this wooden bath tray features extendable handles that expands from 29 ½” to 43” inches to fit almost any bathtub size. It’s also designed to comfortably accommodate a couple in the tub so you can bring a romantic date night, honeymoon or anniversary . ALL YOU NEED TO ENJOY A BATH - This wooden bathtub tray is designed with you in mind, it features detachable two-side trays with accessory slots including wine glass slot for a cup of wine, cell phone tray, candle or bottle slot, and book/tablet holder. The book rack has a removable cover . EXQUISITE PREMIUM CRAFTSMANSHIP - The bathtub caddy is handmade with 100% quality Moso bamboo material and superior workmanship which is stronger and thicker than traditional wood. Our bamboo bathtub tray has nice rounded edges and is covered with a thin protective coat of varnish which makes it waterproof – thus maximizing durability . AWESOME GIFT IDEA - Giving this to your spouse, the luxury bath tray makes a great gift, We've seen it given as housewarming gift and wedding gift, well pretty much any type of gift. - Your satisfaction is what drive us to provide the highest quality products on the market. If for any reason our product doesn’t live up your expectations, contact us for a replacement or a full refund .