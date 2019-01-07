Essie

Luxeffects Nail Polish In A Cut Above

$9.00 $6.75

top your favorite essie color with a coat of jewels and create a lavish nail look with this cutting edge, shattered pink diamond glitz lacquer. • DBP, Toluene, and Formaldehyde free • provides flawless coverage along with outstanding durability • extensive color palette with hundreds of shades • America’s nail salon expert. since 1981 for a multi-dimensional manicure, try luxeffects alone or over your favorite essie nail color shade. Caution: keep from heat or flame.