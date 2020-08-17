T3

Luxe Turban Towel

$30.00

At T3

Reviews 5☆ stars 26 4☆ stars 1 3☆ stars 3 2☆ stars 2 1☆ stars 1 ☆☆☆☆☆ ☆☆☆☆☆ 4.5 Overall, average rating value is 4.5 of 5. 1–8 of 33 Reviews Sort by: Bethany Seattle Reviews 4 Hair Texture Fine Hair Length Long Hair Type Wavy ☆☆☆☆☆ ☆☆☆☆☆ 5 out of 5 stars. · 6 months ago Love love love I love this turban towel for my long hair! It is so easy, stays in place, and actually absorbs a good amount of the moisture! Ann New York Reviews 3 Hair Texture Fine Hair Length Medium Hair Type Wavy ☆☆☆☆☆ ☆☆☆☆☆ 1 out of 5 stars. · 7 months ago Not Satisfied This turban is too long. I have to twist it a lot so that it will stay on top of my head. SunChasers Review 1 ☆☆☆☆☆ ☆☆☆☆☆ 3 out of 5 stars. · 8 months ago To big for my head to hold tight. When twisted around my head and the loop is on the button the towel it too big. It wobbles on my head and it’s too loose to wick the water as much as I would like. It is very absorbent thought, the towel gets drenched to quickly, my hair still has water, so I then switch to my old turban towel to finish the job. My hair is thin and shoulder length. If your hair is long it will probably work well for you. Mish San Diego Review 1 Hair Texture Medium Hair Length Medium Hair Type Wavy ☆☆☆☆☆ ☆☆☆☆☆ 5 out of 5 stars. · 9 months ago Luxe Turban Towel Nice size for shoulder length hair. Stays put. Not heavy. Last but not least dries my hair to damp which is just right for quick blow drying. Washes and dries well. Joni Virginia Beach, VA Reviews 4 Hair Texture Medium Hair Length Medium Hair Type Wavy ☆☆☆☆☆ ☆☆☆☆☆ 5 out of 5 stars. · 11 months ago Nice and absorbent Nice absorbent turban to prepare for drying. Allows wearer to put on makeup while waiting to use hairdryer, Stacey California Reviews 2 Hair Texture Medium Hair Length Long Hair Type Wavy ☆☆☆☆☆ ☆☆☆☆☆ 5 out of 5 stars. · a year ago Perfect for curly hair Love this towel. Prefect for soaking up water after a shower. Keeps my curls clumped. marker Reviews 3 Hair Texture Coarse Hair Length Medium Hair Type Straight ☆☆☆☆☆ ☆☆☆☆☆ 5 out of 5 stars. ·