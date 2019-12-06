Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Sunnylife
Luxe Shaker & Glass Set
$50.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Includes 1 500ml/17oz cocktail shaker and 2 stemless martini glasses Floral print and metallic trim Hand wash Imported, China Style #SLIFE30436
Need a few alternatives?
Uncanny Brands
Star Wars Death Star Popcorn Maker
$59.99
$49.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Oliver Bonas
Nomu Orange Decanter
$41.00
from
Oliver Bonas
BUY
Chemex
Pour-over Glass Coffee Maker With Wood Collar
$45.95
from
Williams-Sonoma
BUY
John Boos
Chop-n-slice Maple Wood Reversible Cutting Board
$57.11
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Sunnylife
Sunnylife
Tall Cactus Candle Small
$18.00
$9.00
from
Cara Cara
BUY
Sunnylife
Shower Bluetooth Speaker
$25.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Sunnylife
Tall Cactus Candle
$18.00
$12.00
from
Cara Cara
BUY
Sunnylife
Cooler Bucket Bag
$25.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Kitchen
Uncanny Brands
Star Wars Death Star Popcorn Maker
$59.99
$49.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Oliver Bonas
Nomu Orange Decanter
$41.00
from
Oliver Bonas
BUY
Chemex
Pour-over Glass Coffee Maker With Wood Collar
$45.95
from
Williams-Sonoma
BUY
John Boos
Chop-n-slice Maple Wood Reversible Cutting Board
$57.11
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted