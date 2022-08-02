Skip navigation!
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sleepwear
Papinelle
Luxe Modal Ribbed Pants
$59.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Papinelle
Need a few alternatives?
LESET
May Cotton-blend Wide-leg Pants
BUY
$250.00
Net-A-Porter
Zulu & Zephyr
Cotton Thick Rib Knit Pant
BUY
$250.00
Zulu & Zephyr
Zulu & Zephyr
Chunky Cotton Knit Short
BUY
$180.00
Zulu & Zephyr
Skims
Cozy Knit Bouclé Pants
BUY
$146.99
Net-A-Porter
More from Papinelle
Papinelle
Luxe Modal Ribbed Pants
BUY
$59.95
Papinelle
Papinelle
Soft Touch Ribbed Long Sleeve Nightie
BUY
$79.95
Papinelle
Papinelle
Washable Silk Pyjamas
BUY
$249.95
The Iconic
Papinelle
Papinelle X Karen Walker Garden Of Eden Crop Pj Set
BUY
$125.00
Papinelle
More from Sleepwear
Raey
Oversized Recycled-yarn Cotton-blend T-shirt
BUY
$115.00
Matches Fashion
Raey
Square-neck Cotton-blend Jersey Slip Dress
BUY
$149.00
Matches Fashion
LESET
May Cotton-blend Wide-leg Pants
BUY
$250.00
Net-A-Porter
LESET
May Cotton-blend Polo Sweater
BUY
$250.00
Net-A-Porter
