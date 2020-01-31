Bobbi Brown

Luxe Liquid Lip Colour

Accentuate your pout with Bobbi Brown Luxe Liquid Lip Colour; a long-wearing formula available in a range of shades to suit any outfit or occasion. Infused with powder pigments and Wild Mango Butter, the ultra-nourishing liquid lipstick arrives in velvety matte and high-shine finishes, and features a cushioned applicator wand that glides on effortlessly to deliver intense, 12-hour colour. Free from parabens, sulphates, phthalates, mineral oil and gluten.