What it is: A multidimensional metallic eyeshadow formula designed to give eyes instant incandescence.Why it's different: In Rich Lustre, Rich Metal and Rich Sparkle finishes, this molten shadow can be applied dry for instant impact or applied with a damp brush for a liquid metal look. Rich Lustre delivers high-impact sparkle; Rich Metal delivers a molten foil effect; and Rich Sparkle delivers super-charged sparkle. Each is infused with chromatic pigments for intense multidimensionality and the ultimate 3D metallic effect. Highly concentrated pigments deliver color-true, deeply saturated shade intensity and clarity for dramatic payoff, and they go on velvety, with a bouncy texture that glides on and blends easily.How to use: Sweep or smudge across your eyelid for instant impact, and layer shades and textures to create a range of standout looks. To intensify, dampen your brush before picking up shadow. Try combining wet and dry application for added dimension—allow the wet shadow to dry before adding a layer.