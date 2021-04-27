Brooklinen

Luxe Duvet Cover

Featuring a rich, buttery-smooth weave, our best-selling Luxe Sateen Sheets are the ultimate bedding upgrade. Perfect for elevating your sheet game, these sheets feature a luxurious 480-thread count and a slightly luminous finish. To make life a little easier, our Duvet Covers feature bigger buttons and corner ties, making them easier to use and less likely to come undone. Curious about the difference between a duvet cover and a comforter? Here's our breakdown. 100% long staple cotton Our duvet buttons are bigger OEKO-TEX® certified for chemical safety “long" and “short” side labels 480 thread count What exactly are Luxe Sateen Sheets?