Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Bed & Bath
Anthropologie
Lustered Velvet Alastair Euro Sham
$58.00
$23.97
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
This oh so luxurious collection features intricate stitching on high-sheen velvet, lending a textured, dramatic — and royally cozy — look to your bed.
Need a few alternatives?
Saatva
Classic Mattress
BUY
$1374.00
$1574.00
Saatva
Anthropologie
Scalloped Crochet Cotton-linen Duvet Cover
BUY
$71.97
$188.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Lustered Velvet Alastair Euro Sham
BUY
$23.97
$58.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Moderna Linen Duvet Cover
BUY
$104.97
$248.00
Anthropologie
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Moments To Remember Keepsake Journal
BUY
$11.97
$34.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Scalloped Crochet Cotton-linen Duvet Cover
BUY
$71.97
$188.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Lustered Velvet Alastair Euro Sham
BUY
$23.97
$58.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Sage Table Lamp
BUY
$101.97
$228.00
Anthropologie
More from Bed & Bath
Mellanni
Hotel Luxury 1800 Bedding Sheets
BUY
$35.97
$42.97
Amazon
Casper
Original Casper Pillow
BUY
$58.50
$65.00
Casper
Saatva
Classic Mattress
BUY
$1374.00
$1574.00
Saatva
Anthropologie
Scalloped Crochet Cotton-linen Duvet Cover
BUY
$71.97
$188.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted