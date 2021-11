Odeyalo

Lupita Yellow Balaclava

C$60.00

Buy Now Review It

At Odeyalo

This accessory is here to steal the show! We made our first balaclava from the same cozy fabric that our CAPITAL cardigan is made from because you can't get enough of this soft ribbed cotton. We bet that you'll be happy to have your LUPITA when we have had our first real storm of the season!