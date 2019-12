Whistles

Lunar Spot Maxi Dress

£249.00 £149.00

The appeal of this dress is how versatile it is - you can wear it with slides while on vacation or with heeled sandals to a summer garden party. Made from an easy fabric, this blue design is patterned with polka-dots and has soft ruffles and slim fit silhouette. Wear with refined jewellery and let the dress do the talking.