Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Plants
CB2
Luna White Terracotta Planter
£141.66
£113.17
Buy Now
Review It
At CB2
Elevated planter rises and shines on a metal stand finished hi-gloss white. Terracotta pot rests on top, white-washed in beachy vibes. CB2 exclusive.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
ASOS SUPPLY
Bamboo Plant Stand
£14.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Sloth Rattan Wall Planter
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Opalhouse
Rattan Elephant Basket Natural
$24.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
AeroGarden
Bounty Elite Home Gardening System
$379.99
$309.99
from
Bed Bath & Beyond
BUY
More from CB2
DETAILS
CB2
Coastline Planter
$10.95
$8.99
from
CB2
BUY
DETAILS
CB2
Ombre Deep Teal Runner 2.5'x8'
$149.00
from
CB2
BUY
DETAILS
CB2
Specchio Mirror
$499.00
$399.00
from
CB2
BUY
DETAILS
CB2
Crescent Hanging Metal Planter
$59.95
from
CB2
BUY
More from Plants
DETAILS
The Sill
Silver Philodendron
$26.00
from
The Sill
BUY
DETAILS
The Sill
Fiddle Leaf Fig
$29.00
from
The Sill
BUY
DETAILS
RoseforU
Dried Phalaris
$13.50
from
Etsy
BUY
DETAILS
World Market
Brass Geo Terrarium
$14.98
$13.48
from
World Market
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted