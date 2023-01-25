NOVAofCalifornia

Luna Bella Mid Century Arc Lamp

$599.00 $353.41

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

LUNA BELLA WHITE: Based on a mid-century modern NOVA design from the 1960s, the Luna Bella chairside arc floor lamp is perfect next to a love seat, club, or wing chair. The sturdy arc is grounded with a real marble base and features weathered brass hardware and a hand-applied gold leafing on the inside of the white sculpted shade. This sculptural statement piece will become the focal point of your elegant room and provide warm, calming light for years to come. Material: Steel The sturdy arc is grounded with a real marble base Features hand-applied gold leafing in the interior of the white sculpted shade Requires 1 x A19 bulb E26. Recommended 23W LED with 2,600 lumens (150W incandescent equivalent) Provides warm, calming light for years to come.