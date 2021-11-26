Foreo

Luna 3 For Sensitive Skin

Meet LUNA 3 from FOREO, the softest skincare device in the beauty world, featuring ultra-hygienic silicone touch points, T-Sonic technology, and firming massage. Benefits Ultra-hygienic silicone touch points are nonporous to resist bacteria buildup leaving the skin deeply cleansed Silicone touch points are 35x more hygienic than nylon bristles Silicone touch points combined with T-Sonic pulsations clear away dead skin cells to enhance the absorption of skincare products T-Sonic pulsations help lift away dirt, oil and excess sebum and leaves healthier-toned skin for days Firming massage mode directs lower frequency pulsations to wrinkle-prone areas smoothing the appearance of fine lines The completely optimized design requires no replacement brush heads for a long-lasting exceptional value Features LUNA 3 for Sensitive Skin features thin, soft touchpoints for a gentle non-abrasive yet effective cleanse on the most sensitive of skin T-Sonic pulsations 16 intensities to choose from Firming massage Waterproof for use in bath or shower Up to 650 uses per full charge 2-year limited warranty Participants in a 28-day consumer trial reported the following benefits: 100% reported more radiant skin 100% reported refreshed skin 100% reported better-feeling skin compared to cleansing by hand 98% reported smoother & softer feeling skin 98% reported brighter & luminous skin 98% reported better absorption of skincare products 98% reported healthier-looking skin 94% reported more toned skin