Luminous Silk Concealer

An award-winning creamy, creaseless concealer that provides up to 24 hours of hydration to conceal, correct, and highlight with buildable, medium coverage and a flawless, radiant finish​. ​This creaseless, non-drying concealer is made with the same technology as our iconic, award-winning Luminous Silk Foundation for an ultra-blendable, creamy liquid texture with a luminous, perfecting airbrushed finish. Its breathable formula contains glycerin, caffeine and vitamin E to reduce under-eye puffiness and gives a wide-awake, brightening effect. The lightweight concealer diminishes the look of dark circles, conceals imperfections and smooths the appearance of fine lines with soft-focus pearls for a flawless makeup look. KEYWORDS: Radiant Finish, Hydrating Concealer BENEFITS: Lightweight Medium coverage 24 hour hydration Oil-free Multi-purpose application TYPE: Concealer