Carbon38

Luminous Biker Short

$78.00 $67.00

Buy Now Review It

At Carbon38

Inspired by the Takara, the leggings that launched a cult following, the Pearl Luminous Bike Short from Carbon38 has a taut, compressive fit and a supportive high rise for a performance-ready look. Featuring an opalescent foil finish and a glass-like shine that delivers a dreamy glow.