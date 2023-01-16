VS Sassoon

Luminous 2200w Hair Dryer

$39.95

Buy Now Review It

At harvey norman

Love Your Style Versatile Functionality Featuring 3 heat and 2 speed levels and a cool shot setting, the VS Sassoon Luminous 2200W Hair Dryer allows you to easily change up your style. It also offers 2200W of power and an airspeed of up to 95km/h to quickly dry up hair. Impressive Salon-Quality Results For smooth and glossy hair results, this Luminous 2200W Hair Dryer employs Ceramic technology, which makes use of a ceramic-coated grille that seals in your hair's natural shine while drying. Effortless Drying and Styling The VS Sassoon Luminous 2200W Hair Dryer comes with a concentrator for directing the airflow along the length of your hair for precise, controlled styling. For added convenience, this hair dryer has a lightweight design and intuitive controls for ease of use. Elegant, Sophisticated Look As stylish as you are, the VS Sassoon Luminous hair dryer has a smooth, contoured body and a chic, refined finish to emanate contemporary simplicity. A breeze to use, it has an ergonomic handle and straightforward, easy-reach buttons.